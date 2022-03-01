Russia's Gazprom Jan-Feb gas exports down by third y/y

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries fell by 32.6% year-on-year in January - February to 23.2 billion cubic metres (bcm).

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.M said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries fell by 32.6% year-on-year in January - February to 23.2 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said that its gas output for the first two months of the year stood at 84.9 bcm, broadly unchanged from the same period in 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com; @reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More