Russia's Gazprom Jan-Feb gas exports down by third y/y

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.M said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries fell by 32.6% year-on-year in January - February to 23.2 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said that its gas output for the first two months of the year stood at 84.9 bcm, broadly unchanged from the same period in 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com; @reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.