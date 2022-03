March 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM increased its natural gas reserves by 523 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2021 through exploration, the gas producer said in a statement on Tuesday.

This brought its reserves replacement ratio to 101.6% in 2021, the company added.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson Editing by)

