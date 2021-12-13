Russia's Gazprom has no plans for gas sales on its electronic platform this week

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has no plans for auctions of spot gas sales on its Electronic Sales Platform (ESP) this week, Gazprom Export said on Monday.

It last held sales sessions on ESP in late October for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Louise Heavens)

