Russia's Gazprom has no plans for gas sales on its electronic platform this week

Russian gas giant Gazprom has no plans for auctions of spot gas sales on its Electronic Sales Platform (ESP) this week, Gazprom Export said on Monday.

It last held sales sessions on ESP in late October for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

