Russia's Gazprom has issued replacement bonds worth $304 mln - Ifx

Russian energy giant Gazprom has issued replacement bonds worth $304.4 million to swap it for eurobonds due in 2027, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July that gives companies until the end of 2022 to issue bonds in a simplified procedure on the local market.

