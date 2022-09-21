Russia's Gazprom has issued replacement bonds worth $304 mln - Ifx

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has issued replacement bonds worth $304.4 million to swap it for eurobonds due in 2027, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July that gives companies until the end of 2022 to issue bonds in a simplified procedure on the local market.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.