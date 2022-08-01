Russia's Gazprom gas production, exports down in Jan-July

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its natural gas output was down 12% to 262.4 billion cubic metres from January to July compared with the same period last year.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its natural gas output was down 12% to 262.4 billion cubic metres from January to July compared with the same period last year.

It added that its natural gas exports to non-CIS countries was at 75.3 bcm during the period, down 35% from the same period a year ago. Supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline were up by 61%, Gazprom said, without providing figures.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters