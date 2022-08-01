Russia's Gazprom gas production, exports down in Jan-July

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its natural gas output was down 12% to 262.4 billion cubic metres from January to July compared with the same period last year.

It added that its natural gas exports to non-CIS countries was at 75.3 bcm during the period, down 35% from the same period a year ago. Supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline were up by 61%, Gazprom said, without providing figures.

(Reporting by Reuters)

