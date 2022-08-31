Russia's Gazprom expects increase in 2022 revenue, CEO says

Russian gas producer Gazprom showed very good results in the first half and its 2022 revenue will exceed last year's, CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM showed very good results in the first half and its 2022 revenue will exceed last year's, CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

Gazprom's natural gas output was at 288.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January-August, with exports to non-CIS countries accounting for 82.2 bcm. Exports to China grew 60% year on year.

Russia's gas storage is 92% full, Miller added.

