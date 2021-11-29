Russia's Gazprom expects 2022 gas prices in Europe no lower than 2021

Russian state gas company Gazprom forecasts that gas prices in Europe next year will be no lower than in 2021, a company official told a conference call on Monday.

Gazprom sees the average gas price in Europe at $550 per 1,000 cubic metres in the fourth quarter, the official said, adding that the company would continue refilling storage in the region until year-end because it now stands at 75.25 billion cubic metres (bcm), below a six-year average of 90.73 bcm.

