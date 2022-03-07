US Markets

Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same level -Prime

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

March 7 (Reuters) - Russian state natural gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM is continuing to supply gas via Ukraine at the same volume as a day earlier of 109.5 million cubic metres per day, Russia's Prime news agency reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

