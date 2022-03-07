Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same level -Prime

March 7 (Reuters) - Russian state natural gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM is continuing to supply gas via Ukraine at the same volume as a day earlier of 109.5 million cubic metres per day, Russia's Prime news agency reported on Monday.

