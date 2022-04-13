Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine -Ifax

April 13 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers, the Interfax news agency reported.

Requests stood at 66.3 million cubic metres for April 13, Interfax reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

