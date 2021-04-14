Russia's Gazprom considers paying 2020 dividend of 12 rbls/share -Ifax

Adds details, share price

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian state gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM is considering paying around 12 roubles ($0.1588) per share in dividends on its 2020 results, equivalent to half its net profit last year, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Dividends from state companies, including Gazprom and oil major Rosneft ROSN.MM, contribute to the state budget and the finance ministry has long insisted that government-controlled entities should pay at least half their net profit in dividends.

Gazprom shares were up by 1.3% at 0745 GMT after the Interfax report, slightly outperforming the broader market .IMOEX which was 1% up.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment on the report, which also said that the gas company's board is set to discuss its dividend recommendations later on Wednesday.

Gazprom paid 15.24 roubles per share in dividends on its 2019 results, or 30% of its net profit.

($1 = 75.5765 roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Editing by Andrew Osborn)

