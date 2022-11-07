Russia's Gazprom completes LNG vessel inspection in Kaliningrad region

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom has completed inspection of the Marshal Vasilevskiy floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the western Kaliningrad region, it said on Monday.

The ship can also act as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel, but its main role is to supply LNG to Kaliningrad, which is separated from Russia's mainland and sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania. The ship ensures the enclave can receive gas even if there are disruptions to pipelines running through Lithuania.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.