Russia's Gazprom books overnight gas transit capacity for Yamal-Europe

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has booked gas transit capacity for westbound supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Tuesday night, auction results showed.

Gazprom booked 23.6 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) of transit capacity from 38.4 million kWh/h on offer.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

