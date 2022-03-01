Russia's Gazprom books overnight gas transit capacity for Yamal-Europe

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Russian gas giant Gazprom has booked gas transit capacity for westbound supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Tuesday night, auction results showed.

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has booked gas transit capacity for westbound supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Tuesday night, auction results showed.

Gazprom booked 23.6 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) of transit capacity from 38.4 million kWh/h on offer.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com; @reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters