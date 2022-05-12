Russia's Gazprom books less gas transit capacity to Europe via Ukraine

Adds details, background

May 12 (Reuters) - Gazprom booked 28% less gas transit capacity via Ukraine's largest crossing point to Europe on Thursday, the Ukrainian gas system operator said, with shipments continuing to fall two days after the country's second transit point was closed entirely.

Russian gas flows to Europe, which usually meet some 40% of the continent's needs, have been closely watched since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine's transit system operator GTSOU said on Thursday Gazprom had booked capacity of 53.19 million cubic metres via the Sudzha entry point, down from 73.4 mcm shipped a day before.

The company on Tuesday declared force majeure - a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control - on gas flows via its other transit point, Sokhranivka, which delivered almost a third of fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine.

Flows via Sokhranivka remained at zero on Thursday. The gas pipeline via that crossing point runs through Ukraine's Luhansk region, part of which has been under control of pro-Russian separatists, while Sudzha lies further north-west.

Gazprom's shipments dropped to zero on Thursday from Tuesday volumes of 95.8 mcm, GTSOU data shows, as the gas crisis deepens further following Russia's demand for customers to pay for deliveries in roubles, which major European buyers oppose.

On Thursday, Germany said that some former Gazprom units in the country had received no gas because of the newest sanctions Russia imposed this week on a number of affiliates in Europe and Asia in retaliation for earlier western sanctions.

Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed on May 3 that no Russian entity would be allowed to make deals with those on the sanctions list, or even fulfil its obligations under existing deals.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually ships gas from Russia via Belarus and Poland further to Germany, was operating in reverse mode on Thursday, sending gas from Germany to Poland instead, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jan Harvey)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.