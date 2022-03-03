Russia's Gazprom books extra capacity via Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM booked additional transit capacity for Thursday night for supplying gas to Germany from Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, an auction result showed.

Gazprom booked 12.8 million kilowatt-hours per hour from 32 million on offer.

Actual gas supplies are not assured, however, as Gazprom has sometimes not used up the capacity.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)

