Russia's Gazprom books daily gas transit capacity via Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM booked around a third of the gas transit capacity for westbound supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Monday-Tuesday, auction results showed.

It is not certain though, that the company will use that capacity to deliver actual gas volumes via the route, which had mostly been working in a reverse mode, from Germany to Poland, since the end of December.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

