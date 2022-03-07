Russia's Gazprom bondholder says received payment on $1.3 bln bond

An investment firm, which held some of Russian energy firm Gazprom's $1.3 billion bond maturing on Monday, has received its full payment due in U.S. dollar, a person at the firm said.

Investors had been unsure if they would be paid after Russia placed restrictions on payments to foreigners holding its securities in response to drastic sanctions imposed on it by the West.

The bond was issued under the Gaz Capital entity. RU029058059=

