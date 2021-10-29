Russia's Gazprom and Moldova sign 5-year gas deal

Adds statements from Gazprom and Moldovan infrastructure ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom and the Moldovan government said on Friday they had signed a new five-year contract for Russian gas supplies.

"Gazprom and MoldovaGaz have extended a contract for Russian gas supplies for five years, starting from Nov. 1, 2021 on mutually beneficial terms," Gazprom said in a statement.

A breakthrough at the talks came after the previous gas contract expired at the end of September and the European Union accused Russia of using gas to bully the former Soviet republic.

One of the key questions was Moldova's debt for previous gas supplies, estimated by Russia at around $709 million.

The Moldovan government and Gazprom have agreed to audit the debt and to negotiate a payment schedule, the Moldovan infrastructure ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The price formula for the new contract was proposed by the Moldovan side, the ministry said.

