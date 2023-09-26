Russia's gasoline prices on exchange up almost 2% after exports ban eased

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 1.8% to 56,978 roubles ($592) per ton per metric ton on Tuesday, according to the exchange data, after government eased fuel exports restrictions.

Diesel prices rose 1.1% to 61,565 roubles per ton, according to the data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

($1 = 96.2125 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

