Russia's gasoline output down 2% y/y in January - Kommersant

February 05, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia's gasoline production edged down 2% in January from a year ago to 3.49 million metric tons amid widespread refinery outages, Kommersant daily reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's energy infrastructure in a bid to disrupt supply lines and logistics and demoralise their opponents, as they seek the edge in a nearly two-year-old conflict that shows no sign of ending.

Outages include the halt of a unit at NORSI, the country's fourth-largest refinery located some 430 km (270 miles) east of Moscow, following what is believed to be a technical incident.

It is operated by Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM.

Kommersant said of the 3.49 million tons, 3.047 million tons were supplied to the domestic market, up 6.5% from the year-earlier period.

The newspaper said gasoline exports were reduced last month by 31.5% in annualised terms to 442,300 tons, while Lukoil cut oversees supplies by more than six times to 20,100 tons.

However, the country's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM increased exports by 53% to 88,000 tons, according to the newspaper.

Russian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday that gasoline and diesel exports were reduced in January by 37% and 23% respectively from the same month in 2023. It didn't provide the export numbers.

