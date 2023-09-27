Russia's gasoline, diesel prices on exchange rise on the day

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 1.5% to 57,854 roubles ($600) per metric ton on Wednesday, according to exchange data, after the government eased fuel export restrictions.

Diesel prices rose 1.8% to 62,699 roubles per metric ton, according to the data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

($1 = 96.4775 roubles)

