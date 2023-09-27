News & Insights

Russia's gasoline, diesel prices on exchange rise on the day

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

September 27, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 1.5% to 57,854 roubles ($600) per metric ton on Wednesday, according to exchange data, after the government eased fuel export restrictions.

Diesel prices rose 1.8% to 62,699 roubles per metric ton, according to the data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

($1 = 96.4775 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.