Russia's gasoline, diesel prices continue to slide after export ban

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices declined 1.94% on Monday on the commodity exchange to 56,945 roubles ($576.45) per tonne, according to exchange data, amid government efforts to stabilise the domestic fuel market and fuel export ban.

Diesel prices were down 4.97% on the day at 59,130 roubles per ton according to the data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that the fuel export ban started to produce positive results with a decline in gasoline and diesel prices.

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service opened last week six cases looking into violations of the fuel market.

($1 = 98.7850 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Ershov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.