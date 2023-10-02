News & Insights

Russia's gasoline, diesel prices continue to slide after export ban

Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

October 02, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Alexander Ershov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices declined 1.94% on Monday on the commodity exchange to 56,945 roubles ($576.45) per tonne, according to exchange data, amid government efforts to stabilise the domestic fuel market and fuel export ban.

Diesel prices were down 4.97% on the day at 59,130 roubles per ton according to the data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that the fuel export ban started to produce positive results with a decline in gasoline and diesel prices.

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service opened last week six cases looking into violations of the fuel market.

($1 = 98.7850 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Ershov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.