Russia's fuel prices gain, paring losses

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

October 13, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale diesel and gasoline prices rose on Friday, paring losses after Moscow's decision to lift a ban on much of its fuel exports last week.

Diesel prices rose 0.76% on the day to 57,999 roubles ($597.02) per metric ton, data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices were up 1.80% on Friday to 51,757 roubles per ton, the exchange data showed.

For the week, diesel prices have stayed broadly stable, edging up by 0.2%, while gasoline prices declined by 9.5%

($1 = 97.1475 roubles)

