Russia's fuel export ban will not be lifted soon - TASS cites minister

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Thursday that the ban on fuel exports will not be lifted soon and will remain in place until the domestic market stabilises, TASS news agency reported.

Shulginov also said that some additional measures could be taken in order to tackle the fuel shortages, according to the news agency.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

