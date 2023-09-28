News & Insights

Russia's fuel export ban will not be lifted soon - TASS cites minister

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

September 28, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin. for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Thursday that the ban on fuel exports will not be lifted soon and will remain in place until the domestic market stabilises, TASS news agency reported.

Shulginov also said that some additional measures could be taken in order to tackle the fuel shortages, according to the news agency.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.