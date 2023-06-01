Russia's FSB says discovered U.S. intelligence operation using Apple phones

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had discovered a U.S. intelligence operation using Apple phones.

In a statement, the FSB said that several thousand Apple phones had been "infected" as part of the operation.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

