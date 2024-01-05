News & Insights

Russia's Fridman sues Ukraine for more than $1 bln over Sense Bank nationalisation

Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

January 05, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman's ABH Holdings is suing Ukraine for more than $1 billion over the July 2023 nationalisation of Sense Bank, of which Fridman was the largest shareholder, the company said on Friday.

ABH Holdings in a statement on its website said Ukraine's nationalisation of the bank had been "arbitrary, disproportionate and unreasonable".

It said it had filed the claim with the Washington, D.C.-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, part of the World Bank.

Ukrainian-born Fridman rose to prominence in Russia as a co-founder of Alfa-Group, which includes Alfa Bank, one of Russia's largest private banks. Sense Bank was, before 2022, also known in Ukraine as Alfa Bank.

