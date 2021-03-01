Russia's Fix Price sets IPO target range, implies market cap of up to $8.3 bln

Contributors
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Olga Popova Reuters
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published

Russian cut-price retailer Fix Price set its initial public offering (IPO) target range at $8.75-$9.75 per global depositary receipt (GDR), implying a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion-$8.3 billion, the company said on Monday.

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian cut-price retailer Fix Price set its initial public offering (IPO) target range at $8.75-$9.75 per global depositary receipt (GDR), implying a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion-$8.3 billion, the company said on Monday.

Fix Price, which sells low-priced goods in walk-in shops and online, announced its IPO plans last month as the company aims to capitalise on its growing popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced many Russians' spending power.

The company said the offer comprises up to 170 million GDRs, implying offer size at around $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion. It said the final offer price would be announced on or around March 5.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Olga Popova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More