Russia's Fix Price sets IPO target range, implies market cap of up to $8.3 bln

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian cut-price retailer Fix Price set its initial public offering (IPO) target range at $8.75-$9.75 per global depositary receipt (GDR), implying a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion-$8.3 billion, the company said on Monday.

Fix Price, which sells low-priced goods in walk-in shops and online, announced its IPO plans last month as the company aims to capitalise on its growing popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced many Russians' spending power.

The company said the offer comprises up to 170 million GDRs, implying offer size at around $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion. It said the final offer price would be announced on or around March 5.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Olga Popova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

