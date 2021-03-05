Russia's Fix Price sets IPO price at top of target range, implying market cap of $8.3 bln

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Fix Price set the final offer price for its initial public offering (IPO) at $9.75 per global depositary receipt (GDR), the top of its target range, implying a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion, the company said on Friday.

Fix Price said it was increasing the size of its offering from around $1.5-1.7 billion to approximately $2 billion due to strong demand, which would make it the biggest Russian IPO since western sanctions were introduced in 2014.

The total offering of GDRs could reach 205,128,206, representing about 24.1% of Fix price's total issued share capital, if allocated in full, the company said.

Fix Price, a cut-price retailer which operates shops and sells online, announced its IPO plans last month aiming to capitalise on its growing popularity as the pandemic reduces many Russians' spending power.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova Editing by Katya Golubkova)

