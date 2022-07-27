Russia's Fix Price reports Q2 revenue jump, says shoppers choose 'essentials'

July 27 (Reuters) - Russian low-cost retailer Fix Price FIXPDR.MM said on Wednesday customers were focusing more on essential purchases as it reported a 27% jump in second-quarter revenue.

Fix Price, which has majority of its stores in Russia and also sells online, said the jump was driven by its 15.4% like-for-like sales growth along with the expansion of its network by 184 stores over the quarter.

Revenue rose to 69.2 billion roubles ($1.16 billion) in the quarter, while EBITDA margin for the first half of the year exceeded the 19.2% Fix Price reported for the full 2021 year, it said, without giving a specific figure.

"Amid sustained uncertainty, consumers remained cautious and delayed impulse buying, while focusing more on essentials," Fix Price said.

Russian leading food retailer X5 Group FIVEDR.MM said last week shoppers were switching to cheaper food items driven by a drop in real disposable income.

Fix Price, which raised around $2 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) last year, added that the share of food in retail sales reached 30.9% in the quarter, up from 29.4% for the same period a year earlier.

Like-for-like sales of food, household chemicals and hygiene products recorded the highest growth among other categories in the quarter, Fix Price said.

Federal Statistics Service Rosstat last week said consumer prices have risen 11.41% so far this year, compared with a 4.51% increase in the same period of 2021.

The company's Moscow-listed depository receipts, which jumped as much as 10% following the results, were 2% higher as of 1156 GMT.

($1 = 59.4000 roubles)

FACTBOX-Companies sell their businesses in RussiaID:nL8N2Z247C

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by David Evans)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.