MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - A test on Russia's sugar beet, the first this year, showed an average root weight of 107 grammes compared with 93 grammes in July last year, the Russian Sugar Producers' Union industry lobby said on Friday.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.