Russia's finmin buys 50% stake in Sberbank from central bank

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian finance ministry bought a controlling stake in Sberbank SBER.MM, the country's biggest bank, from the central bank on Friday for 2.14 trillion roubles ($28.31 billion), a ministry statement said.

The ministry said it paid 189.44 roubles per Sberbank share in a deal where it acquired a 50% stake in the bank. The central bank would transfer the remaining one share it kept in Sberbank by May 6, 2020.

($1 = 75.5926 roubles)

