Russia's finmin buys 50% stake in Sberbank from central bank

Contributor
Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian finance ministry bought a controlling stake in Sberbank, the country's biggest bank, from the central bank on Friday for 2.14 trillion roubles ($28.31 billion), a ministry statement said. The ministry said it paid 189.44 roubles per Sberbank share.

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian finance ministry bought a controlling stake in Sberbank SBER.MM, the country's biggest bank, from the central bank on Friday for 2.14 trillion roubles ($28.31 billion), a ministry statement said.

The ministry said it paid 189.44 roubles per Sberbank share in a deal where it acquired a 50% stake in the bank. The central bank would transfer the remaining one share it kept in Sberbank by May 6, 2020.

($1 = 75.5926 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters