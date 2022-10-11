US Markets

Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list -Ifax

Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of "terrorists and extremists", the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March. In court, Meta's lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.

(Reporting by Reuters)

