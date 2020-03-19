Russia's finance ministry starts forex sales for Sberbank stake purchase

Contributor
Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's finance ministry has begun operations to sell foreign currency as part of the purchase of a stake in state lender Sberbank, the ministry said on Thursday.

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry has begun operations to sell foreign currency as part of the purchase of a stake in state lender Sberbank SBER.MM, the ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's rouble on Wednesday sank beyond 80 against the dollar for the first time in more than four years.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More