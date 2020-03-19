Russia's finance ministry starts forex sales for Sberbank stake purchase

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry has begun operations to sell foreign currency as part of the purchase of a stake in state lender Sberbank SBER.MM, the ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's rouble on Wednesday sank beyond 80 against the dollar for the first time in more than four years.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

