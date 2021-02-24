Russia's finance ministry says state debt still at 'safe level'

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's state debt has not exceeded a "safe level" despite rising by 5.4 trillion roubles ($73.35 billion) in 2020 because of massive state borrowing, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In 2021, the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is seen at 20.4%, the finance ministry said.

Russia plans to scale down selling of its OFZ treasury bonds in 2021 and beyond, hoping that the budget will no longer require massive borrowing as it did in 2020 amid the global coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 73.6160 roubles)

