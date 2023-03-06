Russia's February car sales down 62% year-on-year, says AEB

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 62.1% year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions continued to cause problems for the industry.

The AEB said 41,851 vehicles had been sold during February.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

