Russia's Feb ultra-low sulphur diesel exports from Primorsk seen record-high- traders, Refinitiv data

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise by 11% in February versus previous plan to record-high 1.9 million tonnes despite EU embargo, traders said and Refinitiv data showed.

