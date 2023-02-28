Russia's Feb ultra-low sulphur diesel exports from Primorsk seen at record -traders, Refinitiv data

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise by 11% in February versus previous plan to record-high 1.9 million tonnes despite the EU embargo, traders said and Refinitiv data showed.

Traders expect similar diesel exports volumes from Primorsk in March, market sources added.

A full European Union embargo on Russian oil products came into effect on Feb. 5.

Russia has long been the main diesel supplier for Europe, where refineries do not produce enough fuel to meet domestic demand.

According to Refinitiv data, Russia diverted its diesel supplies from the Baltic port of Primorsk in February to Algeria, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana and Brazil.

Two cargoes carrying diesel from Primorsk were also heading to Saudi Arabia.

Some vessels loaded in February with diesel at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk still have nominations such as "Gibraltar on order" or "OPL (off-port-limit) Kalamata", according to Refinitiv shipping data.

