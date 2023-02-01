SIBN

Russia's Feb ultra-low sulphur diesel exports from Primorsk seen at 1.71 mln T -traders

February 01, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise by 4.6% month on month on a daily basis in February to 1.71 million tonnes, from 1.81 million tonnes scheduled for January, two traders said on Wednesday.

February is three days shorter than January.

