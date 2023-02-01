Russia's Feb ultra-low sulphur diesel exports from Primorsk seen at 1.71 mln T -traders

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise by 4.6% month on month on a daily basis in February to 1.71 million tonnes, from 1.81 million tonnes scheduled for January, two traders said on Wednesday.

February is three days shorter than January.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

