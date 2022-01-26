SIBN

Russia's Feb rail diesel export plans to Ukraine raised 47% -Refinitiv data

Natalya Chumakova Reuters
Requests by Russian oil refiners for railway exports of diesel oil to Ukraine in February have been raised by 47% to 74,414 from 50,515 tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed.

Rising wholesale prices in Ukraine, growing seasonal demand and concerns over possible supply disruptions amid rising political tensions in Eastern Europe have prompted the higher requests, industry sources said.

The railroad export requests are preliminary documents and may be adjusted before or during the month of delivery, while export quotas for supplies to Ukraine are subject to special permissions.

