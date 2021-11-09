Russia's export tax for sunflower oil to rise to $276.7/T in December

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at $276.7 per tonne for December, up from $194.5 per tonne in November, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The government decided to launch a formula-based tax from Sept. 1 for one year as part of measures it hopes will help to stabilise domestic food price inflation.

The December tax is based on an indicative price of $1,395.4 per tonne, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

