Russia's export tax for sunflower oil to rise to $260.1/T in March

Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at $260.1 per tonne for March, up from $251.4 per tonne in February, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The government decided to launch a formula-based tax from Sept. 1 for one year as part of measures it hopes will help to stabilise domestic food price inflation.

The March tax is based on an indicative price of $1,371.7 per tonne, the ministry said.

