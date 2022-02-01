Russia's export tax for sunflower oil to rise to $260.1/T in March

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at $260.1 per tonne for March, up from $251.4 per tonne in February, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The government decided to launch a formula-based tax from Sept. 1 for one year as part of measures it hopes will help to stabilise domestic food price inflation.

The March tax is based on an indicative price of $1,371.7 per tonne, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

