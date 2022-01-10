Russia's export tax for sunflower oil to fall to $251.4/T in February

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at $251.4 per tonne for February, down from $280.8 per tonne in January, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

The government decided to launch a formula-based tax from Sept. 1 for one year as part of measures it hopes will help to stabilise domestic food price inflation.

The February tax is based on an indicative price of $1,359.2 per tonne, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)

