Russia's Evraz sees net profit slump on rouble strength

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Evraz EVRE.L saw net profit almost wiped out in the first half as the strong rouble and a mix of other headwinds hit the company's operations, the group said on Thursday.

Britain sanctioned Evraz in May in response to Russia's decision to send thousands of its troops to Ukraine, but provided a licence which allows continued business with Evraz's North American subsidiaries.

"Recent geopolitical tensions have given rise to significant corporate governance and operating challenges for Evraz," Aleksey Ivanov, chief executive, said in a statement. "On top of that, (the) strong rouble, declining demand for our products, and increased competition on Evraz's traditional markets present additional headwinds."

Net profit fell by 99.5% year-on-year to $6 million in January through June, hurt by foreign exchange losses caused by the stronger rouble.

Core earnings or EBITDA rose by 19.4% to $2.5 billion due to higher coal prices and the improved performance by its North American assets, while the company also reported a negative free cash flow of $59 million compared with positive $836 million in the same period a year ago.

Geopolitical tensions, economic pressure and sanctions continue to shape Evraz's operating environment in the second half of 2022, Ivanov said, adding that the company would delay some development projects amid hindered access to foreign equipment.

Evraz does not disclose its current shareholder structure. Previously its major shareholder included Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who has also been hit by the sanctions.

Trading in Evraz's London-listed shares has been suspended since March 10.

