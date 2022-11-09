Markets

Russia's Evraz says auditor EY terminates services

November 09, 2022 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Evraz EVRE.L said on Wednesday its auditor Ernst & Young has terminated services due to the sanctions imposed on the steel maker following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the plight of Russian firms in finding auditors.

Evraz also said it has been unable to find a UK audit firm or a UK auditor willing to replace Ernst & Young.

Britain sanctioned Evraz in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

