Russia's Evraz halts demerger of coal assets

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian steel giant Evraz EVRE.L said on Friday it had suspended the demerger of its coal assets indefinitely, as it awaits clarity from Britain on sanctions against its top shareholder following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

London-listed Evraz said it was also seeking clarification from Russian authorities on shareholders' right to sell stock received as part of the demerger process.

