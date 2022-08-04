Russia's Evraz H1 net profit down 99.5% y/y

Russian steel producer Evraz said on Thursday that its first-half net profit fell by 99.5% year on year to $6 million hurt by a stronger rouble, while free cash flow turned negative due to hindered exports.

Its January-June core earnings, known as EBITDA, rose by 19.4% year on year to $2.5 billion due to higher coal prices and an improved performance by its North American assets, Evraz said in a statement.

