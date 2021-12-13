Commodities

Russia's EuroChem eyes 2022 IPO, can raise over $1 bln - sources

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published

Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, which could raise more than $1 billion, and has picked major Western and Russian banks as organisers of the listing, banking sources told Reuters.

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, which could raise more than $1 billion, and has picked major Western and Russian banks as organisers of the listing, banking sources told Reuters.

The company, controlled by Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko, has picked Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, UBS and Russia's VTB Capital to organise the IPO, according to two banking sources and another person familiar with the matter.

The pool of banks chosen by EuroChem, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen-based fertilisers, was not final and was subject for changes in the future, the three sources said.

A post-pandemic economic recovery, a recent stock market surge and the growing number of retail investors are all fuelling a pick-up in listings in Russia following a barren few years.

Eurochem, which is headquartered in Switzerland, and UBS did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and VTB Capital declined to comment.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular