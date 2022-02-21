Russia's ESPO Blend oil exports from Kozmino to edge higher -sources

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB exports from the Far East Kozmino port are set to rise to 8.6 million tonnes for the second quarter of 2022, from 8.4 million tonnes in the first quarter, according to two sources citing the quarterly schedule.

On a daily basis exports will rise only 1.3% for April-June from January-March owing to longer months, Reuters calculations showed.

Russian energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM will be able to load 2.66 million tonnes of ESPO Blend from Kozmino during the second quarter. Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM will export 2.6 million tonnes.

Lukoil LKOH.MM could load 0.3 million tonnes and Gazprom Neft 0.76 million tonnes, the sources said. The remaining volume will be loaded by small independent producers.

