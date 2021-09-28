Russia's ESPO Blend oil exports from Kozmino set to decline 3% in Nov - schedule

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB exports from Kozmino set at 3.0 million tonnes for November, down from 3.2 million tonnes for October, the schedule showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis ESPO Blend exports from Kozmino will decline by 3% in November from October plan, Reuters calculations showed.

(Reporting by Olga Yagova, Editing by Louise Heavens)

