Russia's ESPO Blend oil exports from Kozmino set to decline 3% in Nov - schedule

Russia's ESPO Blend crude oil <ESPO-DUB> exports from Kozmino set at 3.0 million tonnes for November, down from 3.2 million tonnes for October, the schedule showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis ESPO Blend exports from Kozmino will decline by 3% in November from October plan, Reuters calculations showed.

