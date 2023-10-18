Russia's EPT signs deal to export 70mt of grain, legumes and oilseeds to China

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's EPT grain export company has entered into a contract with the China Chengtong state corporation to supply 70 million tons of Russian grains, legumes and oilseeds to China, EPT said on Wednesday.

An EPT representative said that the contract was for 12 years, with the possibility of an extension.

Russia said that it had exported around 60 million tons of grain in the 2022-2023 season, a record. It did not disclose the precise numbers.

Russia's agriculture watchdog said that the country's grain exports to China since the beginning of 2023 have grown to a record 3.5 million tons as of Sept 24, compared to 2.2 million tons for the whole of 2022.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan Writing by Felix Light)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.